First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.19% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 161,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,715,000 after acquiring an additional 11,615 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 177.2% during the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 41,086 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $472,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 55.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 11,464 shares during the period.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.68. 101,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,207. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.62. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.15 and a fifty-two week high of $63.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.47.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

