First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Sets New 12-Month High at $79.44

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $79.44 and last traded at $79.41, with a volume of 22127 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.69.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.3664 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund

About First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 116.4% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 23,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,549,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 365,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,457,000 after acquiring an additional 45,593 shares during the period.

The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

