First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Sets New 12-Month High at $79.44

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $79.44 and last traded at $79.41, with a volume of 22127 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.69.
First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.00.
First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.3664 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund
About First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund
The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.
