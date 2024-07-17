First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 331,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,884 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $5,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FPE. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 187,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 78,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Cedrus LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 101,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 149,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FPE traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,888. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.21. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $15.46 and a 1-year high of $17.64.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

