First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.13% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1,508.0% in the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:UCON traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $24.73. The stock had a trading volume of 614,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,884. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.51. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.45 and a 1-year high of $24.85.

About First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

