FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,127,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 231,780 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.20% of FirstEnergy worth $43,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in FirstEnergy by 1,150.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in FirstEnergy by 327.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FE traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.75. 687,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,979,450. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.06 and its 200-day moving average is $38.16. The stock has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.18 and a 1-year high of $40.65.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 8.22%. Equities research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com upgraded FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.55.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

