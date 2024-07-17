Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Cut to $115.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FIVE. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Five Below from $187.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut shares of Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $176.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $245.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Five Below from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.94.

FIVE traded down $20.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,201,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,007. Five Below has a twelve month low of $81.78 and a twelve month high of $216.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $811.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.29 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patten Group Inc. increased its position in Five Below by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth $386,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 23,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after buying an additional 9,967 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Five Below by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 8,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

