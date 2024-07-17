Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) PT Lowered to $87.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $122.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays downgraded Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Five Below from $223.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Five Below from $163.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Five Below from $187.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Five Below from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.05.

NASDAQ FIVE traded down $25.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.50. 15,644,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,147. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.23. Five Below has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $216.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). Five Below had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $811.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Five Below will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

