Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Expected to Post Q4 2025 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for Flywire in a report issued on Thursday, July 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now anticipates that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Flywire’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.

Get Flywire alerts:

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Flywire had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $114.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Flywire’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FLYW. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Flywire from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Flywire from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Flywire in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Flywire from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Flywire from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Flywire presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.86.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Flywire

Flywire Trading Up 7.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FLYW opened at $18.91 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.81 and a 200-day moving average of $20.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.91, a PEG ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 0.98. Flywire has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $35.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flywire

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flywire during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flywire during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Flywire by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Flywire by 45.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Flywire by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.