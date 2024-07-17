Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) & The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) Financial Analysis

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) and The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Flywire and The OLB Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flywire 0 3 12 1 2.88 The OLB Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Flywire presently has a consensus target price of $29.86, suggesting a potential upside of 57.89%. Given Flywire’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Flywire is more favorable than The OLB Group.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Flywire has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The OLB Group has a beta of 2.35, indicating that its stock price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Flywire and The OLB Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flywire -2.63% -1.56% -1.20% The OLB Group -83.56% -107.48% -82.49%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Flywire and The OLB Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flywire $422.84 million 5.55 -$8.57 million ($0.11) -171.91 The OLB Group $30.57 million 0.19 -$23.18 million ($4.84) -0.65

Flywire has higher revenue and earnings than The OLB Group. Flywire is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The OLB Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.9% of Flywire shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of The OLB Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Flywire shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.1% of The OLB Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Flywire beats The OLB Group on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly. It serves education, healthcare, travel, and business to business organizations. The company was formerly known as peerTransfer Corporation and changed its name to Flywire Corporation in December 2016. Flywire Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About The OLB Group

The OLB Group, Inc. is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers. www.olb.com and www.olb.com/investors-data.

