Focused Wealth Management Inc Has $5.56 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,448 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 0.9% of Focused Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,610,485 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $782,019,000 after buying an additional 248,718 shares during the period. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 577,322 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $280,336,000 after buying an additional 17,252 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 47,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $22,983,000 after buying an additional 5,583 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 772,496 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $375,109,000 after buying an additional 27,860 shares during the period. Finally, Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 15,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,283,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on META shares. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Wedbush cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $570.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $555.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $518.50.

NASDAQ:META traded down $27.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $461.99. The company had a trading volume of 27,713,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,248,516. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.38 and a 52-week high of $542.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $493.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $469.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.49%.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $4,223,529.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,190,573. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 2,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.92, for a total value of $1,007,350.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,932 shares in the company, valued at $159,759,417.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $4,223,529.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,190,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 308,979 shares of company stock valued at $153,474,852 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

