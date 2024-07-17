Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) Short Interest Up 22.5% in June

Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 137,300 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the June 15th total of 112,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 354,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Fortune Minerals Price Performance

FTMDF remained flat at $0.06 during trading on Tuesday. 25,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,607. Fortune Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04.

About Fortune Minerals

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its primary asset is the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project covering an area of 5,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

