Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,520,000 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the June 15th total of 3,050,000 shares. Currently, 8.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 641,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Dennison purchased 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.30 per share, for a total transaction of $498,375.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 130,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,770,783.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $88,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,321.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael C. Dennison bought 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.30 per share, with a total value of $498,375.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 130,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,770,783.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new stake in Fox Factory during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $626,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period.

Fox Factory stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.81. The stock had a trading volume of 487,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.66. Fox Factory has a 52 week low of $37.98 and a 52 week high of $117.68.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $333.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.58 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fox Factory will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FOXF. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.67.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

