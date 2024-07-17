Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Trading Up 4.1%

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.29 and last traded at $23.29. Approximately 98,837 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 237,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.38.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.87 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.70 and a 200 day moving average of $24.21.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.26). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio is currently -196.07%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total transaction of $137,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,974.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total value of $137,112.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,974.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Marissa R. Tenazas acquired 2,000 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.85 per share, for a total transaction of $43,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 2,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,059.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fresh Del Monte Produce

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDP. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 232.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the first quarter worth about $48,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the first quarter worth about $174,000. 64.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.