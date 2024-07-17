FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMOGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the June 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

FRMO stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,885. FRMO has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $8.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.31.

FRMO Corporation, through Horizon Kinetics, LLC, operates as an investment advisory and independent research company. The company provides in-depth analysis of information-poor, under-researched companies, and strategies to identify the complex situations primarily to institutional investors. FRMO Corporation was incorporated in 1993 and is based in White Plains, New York.

