FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the June 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
FRMO Trading Down 1.0 %
FRMO stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,885. FRMO has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $8.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.31.
FRMO Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than FRMO
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Tech Leader’s Stock Split: Is It the Right Time to Buy?
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Could the Economy be Bottoming? Major Bank’s Earnings Say Yes
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Seize This Prime Stock Opportunity on Amazon Prime Days
Receive News & Ratings for FRMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.