Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the June 15th total of 2,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 697,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Frontdoor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTDR traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.59. The company had a trading volume of 421,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,078. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. Frontdoor has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $38.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $378.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.36 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 132.00%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Frontdoor will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontdoor

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Frontdoor by 90.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Frontdoor by 288.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Frontdoor by 9,892.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Frontdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

About Frontdoor

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company's home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

