fuboTV Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:FUBO)

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 19,037 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 54% compared to the typical daily volume of 12,381 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $2.90 target price on shares of fuboTV in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on fuboTV from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.90.

Institutional Trading of fuboTV

fuboTV Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUBO. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 7,040 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 34,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 8,433 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in fuboTV by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 183,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 9,229 shares during the last quarter. Power Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in fuboTV in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.31% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.52. The company had a trading volume of 8,037,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,771,191. fuboTV has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $3.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average of $1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $454.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.78.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $402.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.95 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 17.97% and a negative return on equity of 72.13%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that fuboTV will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About fuboTV

(Get Free Report)

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. fuboTV Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

