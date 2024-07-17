Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 471,900 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the June 15th total of 548,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Fuji Media Price Performance
Shares of FJTNF remained flat at $12.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.27. Fuji Media has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $13.70.
Fuji Media Company Profile
