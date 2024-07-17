G999 Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and $14.92 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One G999 coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, G999 has traded 133% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00043701 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00009829 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00014592 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00010213 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00005660 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000112 BTC.

About G999

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

Buying and Selling G999

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

