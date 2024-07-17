Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Trading Down 5%

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.14 and last traded at $5.16. Approximately 412,340 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 4,090,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.43.

Gaotu Techedu Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.72.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $131.14 million during the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 4.22%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the first quarter valued at $6,360,000. Tiger Pacific Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the fourth quarter valued at $10,665,000. HCEP Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the fourth quarter valued at $3,620,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,373,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,507,000 after purchasing an additional 909,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the fourth quarter valued at $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides learning services, educational content, and digitalized learning products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers traditional online academic subject tutoring services that covers academic subjects, such as mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science for students; non-academic tutoring services; personal interest courses comprising chess learning, family relationships and education, humanities, and science courses; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such as teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, and other exams.

