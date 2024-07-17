GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Acquired by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $3,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 241.4% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 171.9% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GEHC. Citigroup upped their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus raised their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America lowered their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,540,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,122,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.06. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.35 and a 1-year high of $94.50. The firm has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.99.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 3.51%.

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, insider Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,623.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,799,909.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jan Makela sold 20,227 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $1,649,916.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,167,296.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Frank R. Jimenez purchased 1,315 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.52 per share, with a total value of $100,623.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 75,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,799,909.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,482 shares of company stock worth $7,369,137. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

