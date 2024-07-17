GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Stock Price Down 6.8%

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $169.07 and last traded at $170.37. Approximately 1,622,013 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 4,204,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $182.74.

GEV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on GE Vernova from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Melius initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on GE Vernova from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.89.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.66.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,474,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,235,000. Kinetic Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,854,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,667,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,035,000.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

