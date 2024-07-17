Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 369,400 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the June 15th total of 394,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Geberit Price Performance

Shares of GBERF stock remained flat at $617.04 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 113. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $603.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $590.14. Geberit has a 1-year low of $492.39 and a 1-year high of $633.61.

Get Geberit alerts:

About Geberit

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

Receive News & Ratings for Geberit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geberit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.