Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 369,400 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the June 15th total of 394,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Geberit Price Performance
Shares of GBERF stock remained flat at $617.04 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 113. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $603.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $590.14. Geberit has a 1-year low of $492.39 and a 1-year high of $633.61.
About Geberit
