General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) Sets New 12-Month High at $52.69

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $52.69 and last traded at $52.69, with a volume of 1883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.36.
General American Investors Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.26.
Insider Activity at General American Investors
In other General American Investors news, CEO Jeffrey W. Priest purchased 2,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.67 per share, for a total transaction of $54,076.64. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,392 shares in the company, valued at $231,700.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Eugene S. Stark bought 1,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.76 per share, for a total transaction of $48,851.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,120. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Priest bought 2,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.67 per share, with a total value of $54,076.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,700.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 4,427 shares of company stock worth $114,802. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On General American Investors
General American Investors Company Profile
General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.
