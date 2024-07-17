General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) Sets New 12-Month High at $52.69

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $52.69 and last traded at $52.69, with a volume of 1883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.36.

General American Investors Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.26.

Insider Activity at General American Investors

In other General American Investors news, CEO Jeffrey W. Priest purchased 2,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.67 per share, for a total transaction of $54,076.64. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,392 shares in the company, valued at $231,700.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Eugene S. Stark bought 1,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.76 per share, for a total transaction of $48,851.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,120. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Priest bought 2,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.67 per share, with a total value of $54,076.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,700.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 4,427 shares of company stock worth $114,802. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General American Investors

General American Investors Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in General American Investors by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 692,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,745,000 after purchasing an additional 125,281 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in General American Investors by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 332,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,299,000 after acquiring an additional 23,531 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in General American Investors by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 43,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 22,813 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in General American Investors by 3.2% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 651,080 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,282,000 after acquiring an additional 20,346 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General American Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000. 36.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

