Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

GBIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Get Generation Bio alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on GBIO

Generation Bio Price Performance

GBIO opened at $3.19 on Wednesday. Generation Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $5.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average is $2.78.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.76). Generation Bio had a negative return on equity of 82.33% and a negative net margin of 1,696.87%. The business had revenue of $4.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 million. As a group, analysts expect that Generation Bio will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBIO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Generation Bio by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,878,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952,187 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,511,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 479,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 255,468 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,861,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,717,000 after buying an additional 244,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 315.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 275,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 209,462 shares in the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Generation Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Generation Bio Co develops non-viral genetic medicines for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company develops cell-targeted lipid nanoparticle (ctLNP) platform, a modular delivery system for nucleic acids to avoid off-target clearance by the liver and spleen that enables ctLNPs to persist in systemic circulation, which allows for highly selective and potent ligand-driven targeting to specific tissues and cell types; and novel immune-quiet DNA (iqDNA) to enable long-lasting high levels of gene expression from non-integrating episomes and avoids innate immune sensors that have long prevented DNA from use in non-viral systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.