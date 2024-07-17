Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.50.

Genmab A/S stock opened at $27.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.61. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $24.53 and a twelve month high of $42.72. The stock has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.97.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $603.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.23 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 7.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,373,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,805,000 after buying an additional 315,355 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 3,289,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,569,000 after buying an additional 85,665 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 0.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,425,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,543,000 after buying an additional 8,244 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,270,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,440,000 after acquiring an additional 175,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $5,912,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

