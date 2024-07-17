German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Director Purchases $13,980.32 in Stock

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) Director Tyson J. Wagler bought 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.99 per share, with a total value of $13,980.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,343.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

German American Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of GABC traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.11. The stock had a trading volume of 265,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,494. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $40.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.77.

Get German American Bancorp alerts:

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 25.83%. The company had revenue of $84.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.05 million. Research analysts expect that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

German American Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GABC. Hovde Group upped their target price on German American Bancorp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded German American Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GABC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in German American Bancorp by 186.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in German American Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in German American Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in German American Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in German American Bancorp by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.