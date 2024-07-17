Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $94.75

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $94.75 and last traded at $94.75, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.75.
Glanbia Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.13.
About Glanbia
Glanbia plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company offers sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, such as powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking food, and ready-to-drink beverage. It also manufactures and sells cheese, dairy, and non-dairy nutritional and functional ingredients; and vitamin and mineral premixes products.
See Also
