Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Buys 71,402 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 691,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,402 shares during the quarter. Rush Enterprises makes up 2.8% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned 0.89% of Rush Enterprises worth $37,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUSHA. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 609,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,892,000 after purchasing an additional 232,460 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 36,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 12,256 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,915,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,689 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 174,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,115,000 after acquiring an additional 58,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,046,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rush Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of RUSHA stock traded up $3.03 on Tuesday, hitting $49.70. 611,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.68 and a 12 month high of $53.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.84 and a 200 day moving average of $46.31.

Rush Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.19%.

Insider Transactions at Rush Enterprises

In other news, SVP Jason Wilder sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $520,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 534 shares in the company, valued at $24,686.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens started coverage on Rush Enterprises in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Rush Enterprises Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

