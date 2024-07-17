Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,491 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 36,600 shares during the quarter. Installed Building Products makes up 1.6% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned 0.29% of Installed Building Products worth $21,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 13,898.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 19,041 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 5.3% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 32.2% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 13,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the period. 99.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total value of $449,121.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,285.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total value of $449,121.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,285.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason R. Niswonger sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.84, for a total transaction of $1,379,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,464.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IBP shares. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $274.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $242.00 to $227.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.70.

Installed Building Products Trading Up 7.5 %

NYSE:IBP traded up $17.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $251.83. 489,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,321. The company has a fifty day moving average of $213.22 and a 200 day moving average of $218.87. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.01 and a 12 month high of $263.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 1.93.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $692.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.60 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 45.41%. On average, research analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

Installed Building Products Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

