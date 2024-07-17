Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Increases Position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the third quarter worth $247,000. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 397,487.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,041,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,417 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 242,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,165,000 after purchasing an additional 59,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 185.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 246,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,321,000 after purchasing an additional 160,149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Jonathan Slonin sold 2,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $80,117.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,699,485.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Lauren Riker sold 3,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total value of $114,018.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,514. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Slonin sold 2,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $80,117.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,699,485.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,150 shares of company stock valued at $602,170 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on PCRX. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.10.

Pacira BioSciences Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ PCRX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.37. 1,443,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,004. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.08 and a 1-year high of $40.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.77 million, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 5.81.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $167.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.43 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.34%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacira BioSciences Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

