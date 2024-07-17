Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Purchases 3,100 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned about 0.05% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,251,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,353,000 after purchasing an additional 30,513 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,884,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,541 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,396,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,578,000 after purchasing an additional 828,390 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 107.8% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 764,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,820,000 after buying an additional 396,805 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,283,000 after acquiring an additional 18,803 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.57.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

AMN Healthcare Services stock traded up $4.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 987,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,695. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.29. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.74 and a 12-month high of $112.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $820.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

Featured Articles

