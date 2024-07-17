Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Purchases 71,200 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 616,913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 71,200 shares during the quarter. Federal Signal comprises about 3.9% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $52,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSS. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 793 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Federal Signal stock traded up $5.20 on Tuesday, hitting $99.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,423. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.13. Federal Signal Co. has a 52-week low of $56.37 and a 52-week high of $99.41.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $424.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.58 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

