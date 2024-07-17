Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.10) price objective on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.
Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc is an infrastructure investment fund.
