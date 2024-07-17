Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.10) price objective on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

Shares of GSF stock opened at GBX 62.80 ($0.81) on Monday. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 58.80 ($0.76) and a 52-week high of GBX 102.40 ($1.33). The company has a market capitalization of £317.20 million, a PE ratio of 697.78 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 65.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 67.39.

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc is an infrastructure investment fund.

