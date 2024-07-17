Graham (NYSE:GHC) Hits New 12-Month High at $782.43

Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $782.43 and last traded at $778.73, with a volume of 20625 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $744.30.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $728.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $722.58.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $11.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 6.12%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Graham’s payout ratio is 11.41%.

In related news, Director Anne M. Mulcahy acquired 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $745.07 per share, for a total transaction of $100,584.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 662 shares in the company, valued at $493,236.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GHC. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Graham in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Graham in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Graham by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Graham by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Graham in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

