Great Diamond Partners LLC Decreases Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in RTX by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 10,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its position in RTX by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 90,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,583,000 after acquiring an additional 20,250 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in RTX by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 97,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in RTX by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 35,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on RTX. Susquehanna boosted their price target on RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,757,566. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at $64,592,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,937 shares of company stock valued at $12,256,952. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE RTX traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $104.99. The company had a trading volume of 5,432,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,432,042. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $108.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.20. The firm has a market cap of $139.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.82%.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.