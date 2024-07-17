Great Diamond Partners LLC Has $68,000 Stock Holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Great Diamond Partners LLC trimmed its position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,124 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,986,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,491,000 after buying an additional 228,359 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 2.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

Shares of LYG stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $3.03. 12,390,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,121,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $3.05. The stock has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average of $2.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LYG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.75 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Read Our Latest Report on LYG

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

(Free Report)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.