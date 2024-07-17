Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.25, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $90.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.75 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS.

Great Southern Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock opened at $63.12 on Wednesday. Great Southern Bancorp has a 52 week low of $45.66 and a 52 week high of $63.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.98 million, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.13.

Great Southern Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 31.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, VP Kevin L. Baker sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

