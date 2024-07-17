Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Hits New 1-Year High at $37.04

Shares of Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.04 and last traded at $37.00, with a volume of 8651 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.00.

Greene County Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $604.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.42.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.71 million for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 12.86%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greene County Bancorp

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Plummer sold 3,154 shares of Greene County Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $95,629.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,726 shares in the company, valued at $3,599,772.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Jay P. Cahalan sold 7,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $223,449.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,577. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michelle M. Plummer sold 3,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $95,629.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,726 shares in the company, valued at $3,599,772.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 362,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Greene County Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 13.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greene County Bancorp

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

