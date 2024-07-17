Grin (GRIN) Achieves Market Cap of $2.67 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0272 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. Grin has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $176,560.26 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $65,837.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $390.78 or 0.00593435 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.67 or 0.00111879 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00008892 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00036105 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.11 or 0.00247693 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.72 or 0.00048168 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.22 or 0.00070196 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official website is grin.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

