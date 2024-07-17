Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM) Short Interest Down 12.2% in June

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 104,000 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the June 15th total of 118,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Grom Social Enterprises Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Grom Social Enterprises stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,873. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.71. Grom Social Enterprises has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.50.

Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Grom Social Enterprises had a negative net margin of 386.01% and a negative return on equity of 89.97%. The business had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Grom Social Enterprises stock. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,192 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 1.48% of Grom Social Enterprises as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a media, technology, and entertainment company in the United States and Philippines. It operates through three segments: Animation, Original Content, and Social and Technology. The company operates a social media network for children under the age of 13 years.

