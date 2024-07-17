Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Holdings Decreased by Henry James International Management Inc.

Henry James International Management Inc. trimmed its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 12,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 11.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Stock Performance

NYSE:PAC traded up $2.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.16. 25,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,159. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $107.25 and a twelve month high of $197.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.13.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Increases Dividend

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico ( NYSE:PAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.11). Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 52.18%. The company had revenue of $500.56 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $3.8657 per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.09. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s payout ratio is 33.84%.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

