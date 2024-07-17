Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target Cut to $46.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oilfield services company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.92% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com lowered Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Halliburton from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.59.

NYSE HAL opened at $35.96 on Monday. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $32.60 and a 1-year high of $43.85. The company has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $369,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 283,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,481,883.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $1,437,701.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,828,508.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $369,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 283,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,481,883.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,287 shares of company stock worth $1,930,704 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAL. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the first quarter worth $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

