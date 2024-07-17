Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 86,500 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the June 15th total of 81,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hamilton Beach Brands Stock Performance

HBB opened at $19.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $281.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.21 and its 200 day moving average is $19.62. Hamilton Beach Brands has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $25.24.

Get Hamilton Beach Brands alerts:

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $128.28 million during the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 4.61%.

Hamilton Beach Brands Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hamilton Beach Brands

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.115 dividend. This is an increase from Hamilton Beach Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 14.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 50.0% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 4,150.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Hamilton Beach Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

About Hamilton Beach Brands

(Get Free Report)

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances in the United States and internationally. It offers air fryers, blenders, coffee makers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.