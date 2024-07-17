Head-To-Head Comparison: Sow Good (SOWG) and Its Peers

Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG – Get Free Report) is one of 39 publicly-traded companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Sow Good to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Sow Good and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sow Good -4.21% -19.26% -6.42% Sow Good Competitors -30.82% -48.85% -12.26%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sow Good and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sow Good $16.07 million -$3.06 million -62.91 Sow Good Competitors $7.04 billion $629.17 million 2.34

Volatility and Risk

Sow Good’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Sow Good. Sow Good is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Sow Good has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sow Good’s competitors have a beta of 0.97, suggesting that their average share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Sow Good and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sow Good 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sow Good Competitors 325 1321 1522 31 2.39

Sow Good currently has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.45%. As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 14.01%. Given Sow Good’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sow Good has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.7% of Sow Good shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by institutional investors. 62.3% of Sow Good shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sow Good beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Sow Good

Sow Good Inc. is engaged in producing nutritious products in the freeze-dried food industry. Sow Good Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Oil and Gas Inc., is based in IRVING, Texas.

