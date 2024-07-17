Head to Head Contrast: Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) & Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM)

Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) and Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Dividends

Alvopetro Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.2%. Hess Midstream pays an annual dividend of $2.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Alvopetro Energy pays out 65.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hess Midstream pays out 118.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Alvopetro Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

Alvopetro Energy has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hess Midstream has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alvopetro Energy $59.69 million 2.16 $28.52 million $0.55 6.39 Hess Midstream $1.35 billion 6.40 $118.60 million $2.21 17.47

This table compares Alvopetro Energy and Hess Midstream’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Hess Midstream has higher revenue and earnings than Alvopetro Energy. Alvopetro Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hess Midstream, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.4% of Hess Midstream shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Alvopetro Energy and Hess Midstream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alvopetro Energy 39.18% 33.00% 26.54% Hess Midstream 10.18% 35.08% 3.78%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Alvopetro Energy and Hess Midstream, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alvopetro Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Hess Midstream 0 3 3 0 2.50

Hess Midstream has a consensus price target of $36.83, indicating a potential downside of 4.60%. Given Hess Midstream’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hess Midstream is more favorable than Alvopetro Energy.

Summary

Hess Midstream beats Alvopetro Energy on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alvopetro Energy

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. It holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets, Block 182 and 183 exploration assets, and Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua oil fields, which covers an area of approximately 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities. Its gathering systems consists of approximately 1,410 miles of high and low pressure natural gas and natural gas liquids gathering pipelines with capacity of approximately 660 million cubic feet per day; crude oil gathering system comprises approximately 570 miles of crude oil gathering pipelines; and produced water gathering system that includes approximately 300 miles of pipelines in gathering systems. The Processing and Storage segment comprises Tioga Gas Plant, a natural gas processing and fractionation plant located in Tioga, North Dakota; a 50% interest in the Little Missouri 4 gas processing plant located in south of the Missouri River in McKenzie County, North Dakota; and Mentor Storage Terminal, a propane storage cavern and rail, and truck loading and unloading facility located in Mentor, Minnesota. The Terminaling and Export segment owns Ramberg terminal facility; Tioga rail terminal; crude oil rail cars; and other Dakota access pipeline connections, as well as Johnson's Corner Header System, a crude oil pipeline header system. Hess Midstream LP was founded in 2014 and is based in Houston, Texas.

