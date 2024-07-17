Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires 11,098 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 283.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,020 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,098 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 27.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,073,641 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,925,000 after purchasing an additional 234,132 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,104,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 157.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 138,909 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 84,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,883 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $6.60 to $7.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SWN stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.97. 3,399,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,810,110. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.11 and its 200-day moving average is $7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $7.80.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a positive return on equity of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

