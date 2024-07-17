Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires 5,192 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 287.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $781,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,090,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,064,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 42,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 19,783 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LivaNova stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.15. The company had a trading volume of 26,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,298. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -90.25 and a beta of 0.99. LivaNova PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.75 and a fifty-two week high of $64.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $294.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.17 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

LIVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on LivaNova from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on LivaNova from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LivaNova has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.20.

In related news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 56,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $3,403,608.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,068.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

