Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires New Stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Capri by 0.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 229,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,396,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 171.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Capri by 2.9% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 0.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 146,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,631,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capri alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CPRI. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Capri from $57.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Capri in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.75.

Capri Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPRI traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,986. Capri Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $30.79 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.77, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.24.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.30). Capri had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri Profile

(Free Report)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.