Headlands Technologies LLC Boosts Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of FOX by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in FOX by 286.7% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in FOX in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in FOX by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FOX in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. 26.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOX Price Performance

FOX stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,032. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $25.82 and a 1 year high of $34.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.66 and its 200-day moving average is $29.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at FOX

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $407,006.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,408,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,519,747.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $1,027,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $407,006.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,408,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,519,747.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

