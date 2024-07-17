Headlands Technologies LLC Buys New Position in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 190,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000. Headlands Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Canaan at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Canaan by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,280,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,528 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canaan by 33.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,385,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,185,000 after buying an additional 1,354,333 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Canaan by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,782,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after buying an additional 747,152 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canaan by 1,463.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,271,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 1,190,557 shares during the period. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its holdings in shares of Canaan by 662.5% in the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 736,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 639,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Canaan in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

Shares of Canaan stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,923,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,458,726. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.36. The stock has a market cap of $355.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Canaan Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $3.50.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.44. Canaan had a negative net margin of 192.95% and a negative return on equity of 75.57%. The firm had revenue of $35.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.10 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canaan Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

